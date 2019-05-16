Skip navigation!
Fragrance
Beauty
Summer Fragrances For When The A/C Shuts Off
by
Rachel Krause
More from Fragrance
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Flash Candle Sale — & Everything's Under...
Megan Decker
May 16, 2019
Beauty
8 Fresh Roll-On Fragrances To Stash In Your Belt Bag This Summer
Megan Decker
May 2, 2019
Beauty
Margot Robbie's New Look Will Make You Rethink Getting A Bob
aimee simeon
Apr 29, 2019
Beauty
9 Braided Styles For When You Want To Hit Snooze On Doing Your Hair
You're standing before a mirror, getting ready to do your hair. Then you realize this is the fourth time you've used a mini-flat iron on your edges this
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
These Mother's Day Gifts Are So Fancy — & So Cheap
Your mom is obviously worth a million bucks — but we're going to assume that's nowhere near the budget you're working with this Mother's Day. (Unless
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Beauty
Refillable Beauty Products Will Help Save The Planet — & Your Money
While trying to make my beauty routine plastic-free, there was one thing I picked up on pretty quickly: Refillable was better than recyclable. Of course,
by
Elizabeth Bennett
Beauty
This Is The Top-Selling Bath & Body Works Scent In
Your
...
Everyone and their mother has a favorite Bath & Body Works body mist. Even if the jumbo plastic-capped aerosol hasn't held a spot in your bathroom cabinet
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Putting Their Perfume Launch On...
Update: If you had a calendar reminder set for when the KKW Fragrance x Kylie collection drops on April 26th, you can turn it off... or at least hit
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Most Insane Easter Sale On Can...
Easter is almost here, and in case it snuck up on you, too, Bath & Body Works is here to level up your wicker basket before Sunday brunch. The world's
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Dropped A Fresh Spring Scent — & It's An I...
Bath & Body Works is known for evocative scents, like a cozy Pumpkin Pecan Waffles candle, or a body lotion that makes your legs smell like a tropical
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Floral Fragrances For When You Just Want To Smell Like Spring
Spring has long been considered the season of new growth, a harbinger of positive change and possibilities, the time of year when everything is born
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Michelle Pfeiffer Didn't Wear Perfume For 10 Years — & Now S...
Michelle Pfeiffer has made a career out of being unpredictable. At one time, she was Catwoman, purring unforgettable lines like, "Life's a bitch, now so
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The One Straightening Brush That Actually Works On My Curls
I'm a firm believer in the "try everything at least once" rule. I've gone blonde on a whim (and dyed it back five months later), will slather just about
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A
Flash Candle Sale — & Ever...
If you're looking to stock up on candles, tonight is the night. In T-minus one hour, Bath & Body Works is dropping a huge warehouse-clearing sale — and
by
Megan Decker
Fragrance
This $1.3M Perfume Is The New World’s Most Expensive & Its Perks ...
If you’re like me (i.e. on a budget), then your definition of a high-end fragrance is one that comes in a narrow, hard plastic bottle and in scents such
by
Alexis Reliford
Beauty
10 Products For People Who Hate Waking Up In The Morning
Unless you’re someone who gracefully sits up in bed and stretches as tiny woodland creatures perch on your extended arms and Grieg’s “Morning
by
Marci Robin
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its 60-Piece Summer Collection
Vacation envy is real any time of year, but it's uniquely palpable during the month of March when spring is taking its sweet time and you're due for some
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Curls & Bangs Are A Match Made In Heaven — Here's Proof
The words "curly bangs" immediately call to mind bad '80s perms and hilarious jazzercise videos. Seriously, we can see Jennifer Beals and her teased
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Ryan Reynolds' Favorite Smell Is Douglas Firs & Canadian Rain
In countless interviews and media appearances, Ryan Reynolds has been described as charming and relatable, the kind of guy whose temperament is more
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Best Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts Are
Way
Sexie...
As you probably already know if you exist in this world, Valentine's Day isn't all love and heart-shaped candy. It can serve as a reminder of your
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
7 Grooming Gift Ideas For The Man Who Always Steals Your La Mer
Centuries ago, ancient Romans spent the date we now know as Valentine's Day participating in sacrificial rituals and match-making lotteries that sound
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The 13 Perfumes We Want To Scent Our Lives With In 2019
Of all the countless new fragrances that hit the market each year, courtesy of fashion houses and lingerie brands, pop singers and reality stars, car
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is The Top-Selling Bath & Body Works Candle In Your State
Is there anything more satisfying than striking a match, holding the running flame to a fresh candle wick, and inhaling a scent that takes you back home?
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Huge Sale — & Jumbo Candles Are Onl...
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are great, but there's something about a post-holiday, new year sale — the kind you can casually shop from the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Hair Perfumes Will Replace Your Dry Shampoo
At first mention, the idea of buying a fragrance strictly for the hair seems like something better suited for a high-school kid that doesn't want to get
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
5 Hot & Heavy Fragrances That Make Winter Kind Of Sexy
Taken at face value, winter is not sexy. It is melted snow and perpetual hat hair, chapped lips and Seasonal Affective Disorder, SantaCon and coming to
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The 10 Best Fragrance Gifts For Difficult People
Everyone is difficult in their own way, which is why the myth of people who are "difficult to shop for" is not only patently ridiculous but, quite
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
11 Bath & Body Works Holiday Gift Sets For The Nostalgic In Your ...
Need a holiday hostess gift for your roommate's parents, who let you co-opt their ski cabin? A trinket for your cousins, who haven't looked up from
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
13 Under-$50 Fragrances That Smell Like A Million Bucks
"I can tell by the smell of that perfume, it's like 40 dollars too sweet," Carrie Underwood once sang, in one of the sickest fragrance-related burns to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
18 Beauty Advent Calendars You Should Buy Before They Sell Out
Being indecisive isn’t a crime, but it does make shopping more difficult during the holiday season. You totally judged your friends who made nine-page
by
Samantha Sasso
