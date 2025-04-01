I’m A Perfume Expert & These 7 Scents Are Always In My Rotation

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Self-styled as the “bougie uncle” of the fragrance world, Kudzi Chikumbu (aka Sir Candle Man) is one of our favorite beauty content creators to follow. So much more than just a fragrance enthusiast, his candle reviews and perfume recommendations — always brimming with expert knowledge and a delightful dose of humor — have become a calming and trusted presence in our feeds, elevating him to expert status in his own right. We can’t get enough of his deep, mellifluous speaking voice, and neither can everyone else, it seems: Chikumbu boasts a following of over 460,000 across various social media platforms, including A-listers like Zendaya, Drew Barrymore, and Courteney Cox.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
To celebrate the launch of Beauty Studio, our new destination curated by industry experts, Sir Candle Man has exclusively shared his all-time favorite perfumes that will always remain in his rotation. From niche scents to celebrity creations, read ahead for a spritz of inspiration that might just help you land your next signature scent.
My Go-To Affordable Fragrance
“This is my favorite body mist. It’s a light, airy coconut spray with hydrating qualities. The formula contains hyaluronic acid and goat's milk [great for sensitive skin], so it's both a body mist and a moisturizer. It's also perfect for layering with other scents.”
A Celebrity Perfume That’s Actually Good
“The peppery and woody palo santo combo in Eilish No. 2 is mysterious but approachable. It's sexy, [evoking] a touch of danger with a distinctive pepper note. I love it because it's truly perfect for a first date — when you want to be a bit spicy but still inviting.”
My Most Complimented Scent
“I live in Amouage Guidance and wear it almost every other day. The magical combination of hazelnut, pear, rose, and vanilla wood creates the most addictive, sensual, and soft creamy scent. Not a day goes by that I don't get a compliment while wearing it. This is my second date fragrance; after they fall for me on the first date, I use this to seal the deal.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
My Favorite Niche Fragrance
“This genderless fragrance takes the much-loved skin scent note of ISO E Super [a synthetic fragrance compound with woody, musky qualities] and elevates it with a divine combination of orange blossom, neroli, bergamot, and green tea. Crafted by LA-based beauty creator and podcast host Brooke DeVard, the blend has an elegant energy; this is someone who’s got their life together and has an impeccable selection of outfits. In other words, it’s confidence in a bottle.”
My Most-Loved Gourmand
“Encore Une Fois is one of the most dreamy and addictive vanilla scents I've smelled in a very long time. This is not a sweet, creamy, and syrupy vanilla. Instead, it’s more a delicate cloud with grounding earthy whispers [thanks to peru balsam and black pepper]. The brand also used a patent-pending molecular technology to ensure the scent projects for up to 30 hours. This is a wearable vanilla that feels incredibly luxurious.”
The Best Perfume For Longevity
“I can smell Portrait of a Lady from a mile away. It leaves the most magical trail since it's packed with the power of hundreds of roses. Together with the spicy incense, clove, and wild patchouli — which is deepened by tree resins like benzoin — the combination makes for the most sultry and romantic rose scent. This one really packs a punch.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The One Scent I’ll Never Get Sick Of
“I love wearing this powdery, grounded, and mossy scent. It's a great example of an elevated skin scent, in my opinion, and it goes with absolutely everything, day or night. Up close, you smell incredibly clean and inviting. This is a true everyday fragrance that I think will work for everyone.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT