I’m A Perfume Expert & These 7 Scents Are Always In My Rotation

Self-styled as the “bougie uncle” of the fragrance world, Kudzi Chikumbu (aka Sir Candle Man) is one of our favourite beauty content creators to follow. So much more than just a fragrance enthusiast, his candle reviews and perfume recommendations — always brimming with expert knowledge and a delightful dose of humour — have become a calming and trusted presence in our feeds, elevating him to expert status in his own right. We can’t get enough of his deep, mellifluous speaking voice, and neither can everyone else, it seems: Chikumbu boasts a following of over 460,000 across various social media platforms, including A-listers like Zendaya, Drew Barrymore and Courteney Cox.
To celebrate the launch of Beauty Studio, our new destination curated by industry experts, Sir Candle Man has exclusively shared his all-time favourite perfumes that will always remain in his rotation. From niche scents to celebrity creations, read ahead for a spritz of inspiration that might just help you land your next signature scent.
My Go-To Affordable Fragrance
“I love a mist that I can take it anywhere and use to refresh myself. This creamy vanilla and salted caramel body mist never fails to liven up my day; it's perfect on its own for a day of errands, but it's also great as a layering scent for a sweeter feel.”
A Celebrity Perfume That’s Actually Good
“The peppery and woody palo santo combo in Eilish No. 2 is mysterious but approachable. It's sexy, [evoking] a touch of danger with a distinctive pepper note. I love it because it's truly perfect for a first date — when you want to be a bit spicy but still inviting.”
My Most Complimented Scent
“I live in Amouage Guidance and wear it almost every other day. The magical combination of hazelnut, pear, rose and vanilla wood creates the most addictive, sensual and soft creamy scent. Not a day goes by that I don't get a compliment while wearing it. This is my second date fragrance; after they fall for me on the first date, I use this to seal the deal.”
My Favourite Niche Fragrance
“To me, this is the OG genderless skin scent. The ISO E Super molecule [a synthetic fragrance compound with woody, musky qualities] amplifies your natural skin scent in a way that is soft, luxurious and hard to pin down. The scent feels like being in a cloud mixed with soft cashmere and clean linen.”
My Most-Loved Gourmand
“Encore Une Fois is one of the most dreamy and addictive vanilla scents I've smelled in a very long time. This is not a sweet, creamy and syrupy vanilla. Instead, it’s more a delicate cloud with grounding earthy whispers [thanks to peru balsam and black pepper]. The brand also used a patent-pending molecular technology to ensure the scent projects for up to 30 hours. This is a wearable vanilla that feels incredibly luxurious.”
The Best Perfume For Longevity
“I can smell Portrait of a Lady from a mile away. It leaves the most magical trail since it's packed with the power of hundreds of roses. Together with the spicy incense, clove and wild patchouli — which is deepened by tree resins like benzoin — the combination makes for the most sultry and romantic rose scent. This one really packs a punch.”
The One Scent I’ll Never Get Sick Of
“Sometimes I want to smell super confident and sexy but fresh, and this fragrance does just that. The woody notes make you feel bold while the intense orange blossom mixed with bergamot lends a freshness to the scent. I feel lively but also grounded in this fragrance.”
