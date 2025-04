I’m A Perfume Expert & These 7 Scents Are Always In My Rotation

Self-styled as the “bougie uncle” of the fragrance world, Kudzi Chikumbu (aka Sir Candle Man ) is one of our favourite beauty content creators to follow. So much more than just a fragrance enthusiast, his candle reviews and perfume recommendations — always brimming with expert knowledge and a delightful dose of humour — have become a calming and trusted presence in our feeds, elevating him to expert status in his own right. We can’t get enough of his deep, mellifluous speaking voice, and neither can everyone else, it seems: Chikumbu boasts a following of over 460,000 across various social media platforms, including A-listers like Zendaya, Drew Barrymore and Courteney Cox