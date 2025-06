Hunter Schafer On Euphoria Season 3, Injectables & The Power Of Perfume

In the first season, I was really hands-on. One of my favourite looks is the clouds that Jules has around her eyes . That was something me and Donni [Davy] came up with together and I helped draw out the clouds. These days I like to be a little more hands-off just because the character has [evolved]. She’s not quite the same parallel that I really felt in the first season. Jules was one step away from who I was. Now she’s a few more steps away from me so I let [the makeup artists] take the reins more often.