Hunter Schafer On Euphoria Season 3, Injectables & The Power Of Perfume

Beauty is such a fun space because at its core, it’s about exploring and feeling good about yourself, but I do think maybe these days, there can be an overemphasis on perfection. Anyone who participates in beauty can recognise that to some degree. I hope that’s something we can keep an eye on as a culture. Obviously, we love to go for “perfect” looks sometimes, but I think perfection can also be sort of restraining as an idea, and potentially boring! There’s so much beauty in imperfection and awkwardness. Those are things to embrace, just as much as ideals or perfectionism.