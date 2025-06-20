These 10 Beachy Perfumes Nail That Nostalgic Sunscreen Smell

“If you want to smell like you’ve just spent a lazy day at the beach, Solar Summer Skin is the one. Salted caramel, jasmine and sandalwood blend into a creamy, nectarous scent that radiates positivity without veering into cloying territory. It has a soft and powdery dry down that reminds me of the end of a summer holiday, when my skin still feels warm from soaking up all the sunlight. I wish the scent wouldn't fade away so quickly, but for this very reasonable price, I’ll happily douse it all over my hair and arms. In fact, I recommend keeping this in the fridge for a cooling, juicy spritz.” — Venus Wong, senior writer