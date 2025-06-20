These 10 Beachy Perfumes Nail That Nostalgic Sunscreen Smell
There’s something uniquely uplifting about the smell of sunscreen. Perhaps it’s the way it instantly brings back childhood memories by the sea: sticky ice lollies, salty hair and afternoons spent burying your toes in the sand. Or maybe it’s the joy of having decent weather again. Now that temperatures are ticking upwards, it makes sense that beachy fragrances — with coconutty, skin-like notes that smell like sunshine mixed with our favourite SPF — are seeing a surge in popularity.
Even if your upcoming plans don’t involve a tropical holiday abroad, these trending summer perfumes are here to lift your spirits with their nostalgic alchemy. From creamy coconut to citrus florals, the breezy scents ahead deserve a spot in your beach bag this summer.
“‘Scent of the summer’, ‘perfect summer spray’, and ‘summer in a bottle’ are just a few of the ways reviewers have described Phlur’s Beach Skin — and I’d say that secures its place as the ultimate warm-weather fragrance. Like its fruity counterpart, Peach Skin, it’s far more understated than I expected. I imagined a bold plume of coconut and citrus, but it’s actually light and airy, with top notes of salty air, bergamot and pink pepper. I love spritzing it in my hair on grey days; it catches the breeze as I walk and reminds me the sun does still exist.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“To celebrate the season, Diptyque has unveiled the Dream Summer Fruit Garden, a limited-edition lineup of fragrances and candles decked in whimsical illustrations by Parisian artist Marie-Victoire de Bascher. But what I’m most thrilled about is the return of Ilio Eau de Toilette. Powdery iris (that’s where the likeness to sunscreen comes from) meets sweet orange blossom, zesty bergamot and juicy prickly pear to form a balmy and well-rounded scent that captures the perfect Mediterranean holiday. It smells like my skin when I’ve just come out of the pool and reapplied SPF spray. Previously available only in the summer, Ilio will now be a part of the brand’s permanent collection, which is excellent news for me, as I simply can’t get enough.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“I reviewed this scent when it first launched in 2024, and it’s still a go-to of mine. (I also recently waxed poetic on the dry shampoo version, made in collaboration with Amika.) I can’t think of a more perfect beach scent: Ellis Brooklyn’s ode to Miami has tropical notes of pineapple and coconut water, plus sweet plumeria and vanilla, rounded out with base notes of sensual amber and woods. It’s giving expensive cocktails, white sand beaches and dancing the night away.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“If you want to smell like you’ve just spent a lazy day at the beach, Solar Summer Skin is the one. Salted caramel, jasmine and sandalwood blend into a creamy, nectarous scent that radiates positivity without veering into cloying territory. It has a soft and powdery dry down that reminds me of the end of a summer holiday, when my skin still feels warm from soaking up all the sunlight. I wish the scent wouldn't fade away so quickly, but for this very reasonable price, I’ll happily douse it all over my hair and arms. In fact, I recommend keeping this in the fridge for a cooling, juicy spritz.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“Perfume doesn’t get more beachy than this — and I’d expect nothing less from Paula’s Ibiza. The sweetness comes from coconut cream and juicy mango, but it’s balanced by cypress resin, cedarwood, amber and sandalwood, which add a green, salty edge. As it dries down, it melts into a soft, skin-like scent — like wrapping yourself in a sun-warmed towel after a dip in the Mediterranean sea. Truly gorgeous. If you’re after something even fresher, try the original.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“In my opinion, a great beachy scent needs to smell like sea, sunshine and serotonin in a bottle, but also a) not be too expensive, and b) be packaged in a way that you don’t need to be too precious about tossing it into your beach bag. Sol de Janeiro’s Agua Mistica ticks all these boxes. Like all Sol de Janeiro scents, it packs a punch on a budget (less than £20) and it comes in a plastic spray bottle. First, you’re greeted by an intoxicating cloud of neroli water and tangerine — it’s bright, bold and juicy. This dries down into a warm, musky and salty scent that lingers on the skin for a surprisingly long time considering the affordable price. It reminds me of the warm and heady post-sea swim feeling as you let the salt water dry in the sun. All in all, a delicious-smelling, budget- and travel-friendly perfume mist perfect for capturing your dream holiday mood.” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer
“Most sunscreen scents tend to make an aquatic or creamy first impression, but Jo Malone’s limited-edition summer cologne dials up the energy one step further. Upon first sniff, my nose is immediately hit with invigorating whiffs of lime and mint, while refreshing coconut water completes the zingy, cocktail-like profile. I can also smell bananas, though that’s probably the creamy tonka in the base note. In short, this is a happy-go-lucky fragrance that evokes sipping on an iced-cold piña colada on a palm-fringed private island. I’m sadly not due to make a trip like this anytime soon but spritzing this cologne is the next best thing.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“When Mona Kattan launched her hotly anticipated Vacay in a Bottle fragrance collection, I was instantly drawn to Maui. To me, it smells like coming home from a sun-soaked day at the beach — after a cool shower, slathering on aftersun, slipping into a floaty linen dress and heading out for dinner. With creamy coconut, heady jasmine and a hint of banana, it’s the closest I’ll get to a far-flung escape this year, and I’ve been dousing myself in it. Of all four, this is the most beachy scent in the collection. The amazing thing about Kayali is its lasting power. I sprayed this on a shirt yesterday, put it through the wash, and I can still catch a whiff on the collar.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I’ve written at length about how Le Monde Gourmand is making some of the most multi-dimensional affordable perfumes at the moment, and the brand’s hair and body mist lineup is no different. Case in point: Sel Océan, which bottles up a salty sea breeze without smelling overwhelmingly marine. I attribute this to the pink sea salt, which has a more delicate, yet still noticeable aroma. A bouquet of pretty florals, including honeysuckle and lily of the valley, rounds out this gorgeous scent. Whenever I work from home during a heatwave, I love spraying this into my hair and turning the fan on full blast — it helps feed into my daydream about being by the sea.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“I first discovered Tom Ford’s Soleil Blanc in Duty Free before heading to Cannes. It came to define that summer holiday — and every one since. It’s a megamix of heady florals (think banana-like ylang ylang), warm, enveloping amber and splashes of citrus (that’ll be the bergamot). But it’s the addition of earthy pistachio accord that gives it a sexy, grown-up and luxurious edge. Whenever I wear it, I become a magnet for compliments. A rare feat: I never get sick of it — and that’s saying something, because I can be quite fickle when it comes to perfume.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
