These 10 Beachy Perfumes Nail That Nostalgic Sunscreen Smell

“In my opinion, a great beachy scent needs to smell like sea, sunshine and serotonin in a bottle, but also a) not be too expensive, and b) be packaged in a way that you don’t need to be too precious about tossing it into your beach bag. Sol de Janeiro’s Agua Mistica ticks all these boxes. Like all Sol de Janeiro scents, it packs a punch on a budget (less than £20) and it comes in a plastic spray bottle. First, you’re greeted by an intoxicating cloud of neroli water and tangerine — it’s bright, bold and juicy. This dries down into a warm, musky and salty scent that lingers on the skin for a surprisingly long time considering the affordable price. It reminds me of the warm and heady post-sea swim feeling as you let the salt water dry in the sun. All in all, a delicious-smelling, budget- and travel-friendly perfume mist perfect for capturing your dream holiday mood.” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer