COS Just Unveiled A Perfume Collection & It’s Like Nothing We’ve Worn Before

If you’re anything like us, your wardrobe is probably anchored by a handful of staples from COS. The brand is known for its minimalist aesthetic — think crisp button-down shirts and flowy maxi dresses — that makes getting dressed feel effortless. Now, it’s aiming to bring that same signature touch to your dressing table with its first-ever fragrance launch.
The COS Perfumery collection features four gender-neutral scents formulated in Grasse, France — also known as the perfume capital of the world, with its abundant supply of fragrant flowers, including peonies, rose, jasmine and lavender. At £75, they're steeper than your average high street perfume from the likes of Zara or & Other Stories — but there's a reason for that. All four fragrances contain 20% perfume oil, the highest end of the spectrum for eaux de parfum (most hover between a 7% to 15% concentration). This higher concentration guarantees much better staying power, so you're certainly getting your money's worth. What's more, the collection is housed in tall, sculptural bottles that whisper good taste.
Ahead, two fragrance-obsessed Refinery29 editors spritzed their way through the buzzy collection. Keep reading for our honest thoughts — and which scents we’re most keen to add to our own daily rotation.
“If you’re into gourmand perfumes with sweet, edible notes like vanilla, you’ll love this. Although the brand describes it as a woody scent, I’d argue otherwise. It leans rich rather than clean, with bold hits of coffee, peppery resin and aromatic clove that easily overpower the sandalwood. That’s no bad thing — quite the opposite. It’s warm, enveloping, and conjures the image of someone swathed in vintage fur coats. As it dries down, the sweetness fades and a hint of tobacco comes through, giving it a more grown-up edge, like stepping into a smoky whiskey bar. Of all the scents, Auburn has the most staying power. I sprayed it on my jacket days ago, and it’s still lingering on the sleeves.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I caught a whiff of Fleuriste at a press preview event and couldn’t wait to get my hands on it. Master perfumer Nathalie Lorson likened it to ‘walking into a florist, where floral bouquets intertwine with the air’, and it’s absolutely spot on. A bundle of magnolia, rose and peonies immediately hits the nose, but thanks to refreshing pink pepper, bergamot and mandarin in the top notes, there’s an element of dewiness that reminds me more of freshly cut blooms rather than a stuffy floral perfume. Sandalwood and musk form the grounding base, resembling the stems and leaves of a plant. This is one of the most interesting interpretations of fresh flowers in perfumery, and the impressive longevity really adds to the appeal.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“I have to admit, Solaire is my least favourite of the collection — but it’s still a beautiful scent, which says a lot about how luxurious this range is. Though black pepper and incense are the headline notes, it leans more floral to my nose, thanks to styrax, a heady white flower. It smells clean and airy, like diving into a pile of fresh laundry or using an expensive hand wash in a members-only London hotel. The musk adds a soft, skin-like warmth that feels like a deep, comforting hug. I prefer this layered with Fleuriste, which is my top pick, but at £75 each, I’d think twice about buying both. The price feels steep for a high street brand, especially when Zara and & Other Stories offer perfumes that are just as good.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I’m not a big fan of earthy perfumes, but smelling Mythe on my wrists has made me question my longstanding belief. It's nothing like the overpowering, musty scent you typically associate with the genre. The vetiver note does make a deep, root-like first impression, but invigorating ginger and leafy cardamom immediately add a fresh and mysterious edge. As Mythe settles on the skin, it transforms into a soft tree bark-like finish, thanks to violet and amyris (a woody note derived from incense). To my nose, this smells like clean, freshly showered skin. I’ve been spending a lot of time in hot and humid places recently, and I’ve been spritzing this on repeat as it’s one of the very few smells I can handle in the heat. It layers beautifully with Fleuriste.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
