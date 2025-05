COS Just Unveiled A Perfume Collection & It’s Like Nothing We’ve Worn Before

“I have to admit, Solaire is my least favourite of the collection — but it’s still a beautiful scent, which says a lot about how luxurious this range is. Though black pepper and incense are the headline notes, it leans more floral to my nose, thanks to styrax, a heady white flower. It smells clean and airy, like diving into a pile of fresh laundry or using an expensive hand wash in a members-only London hotel. The musk adds a soft, skin-like warmth that feels like a deep, comforting hug. I prefer this layered with Fleuriste, which is my top pick, but at £75 each, I’d think twice about buying both. The price feels steep for a high street brand, especially when Zara and & Other Stories offer perfumes that are just as good.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director