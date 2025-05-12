COS Just Unveiled A Perfume Collection & It’s Like Nothing We’ve Worn Before

“If you’re into gourmand perfumes with sweet, edible notes like vanilla, you’ll love this. Although the brand describes it as a woody scent, I’d argue otherwise. It leans rich rather than clean, with bold hits of coffee, peppery resin and aromatic clove that easily overpower the sandalwood. That’s no bad thing — quite the opposite. It’s warm, enveloping, and conjures the image of someone swathed in vintage fur coats. As it dries down, the sweetness fades and a hint of tobacco comes through, giving it a more grown-up edge, like stepping into a smoky whiskey bar. Of all the scents, Auburn has the most staying power. I sprayed it on my jacket days ago, and it’s still lingering on the sleeves.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director