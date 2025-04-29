The Ordinary Has A Sister Body Care Brand — & It’s Incredible

I work out a lot (hot yoga being my class of choice), so I demand a lot from my body wash: It has to whisk away buckets of sweat but not strip my skin. Other sulphate-free body cleansers don't always create the rich lather that makes me feel clean, but this one delivers. In fact, I don't think I'd have ever guessed it was sulphate-free in a 'blind' test — that's how well it works. Plus, it creates a spa-like ambiance in my bathroom every time I use it.