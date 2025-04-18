ADVERTISEMENT
Can Spraying Perfume Really Mess With Your Hormones?

Jacqueline Kilikita
Last Updated 18 April 2025, 6:00
Photo: Getty Images.
Is there anything better than unboxing a perfume you’ve been dying to try — and falling in love at first spritz? It’s like unlocking a brighter mood or a shiny new version of yourself. That’s exactly how I felt when a very viral, very expensive fragrance landed on my doorstep recently. Even with friends over, I wasted no time bathing myself in the stuff. As expected, it was an instant hit among the group, except for one, who edged further and further away from my plume of scent. “None for me, thanks,” she said, arms outstretched. “Perfume can seriously mess with your hormones.” 
Having worked in beauty for over 10 years, this isn’t the first time I’ve heard concerns about products that might affect hormones. Remember when we were all obsessed with buying “clean” skincare? The movement demonised certain ingredients like parabens (preservatives needed to protect products from bacteria) and sulphates (surfactants that give products their lather). Suddenly, everyone was worried about “endocrine disruptors” — substances that are said to interfere with the body’s hormonal system, impacting everything from weight and mood to fertility. Dermatologists have widely dispelled this as a myth, stating that there is no credible evidence showing that ingredients in cosmetic products disrupt hormones or pose a risk to our health. Despite this, it seems perfume has been added to the long list of questionable beauty products, and it isn’t just my friend who’s avoiding it.
On TikTok, the phrase Perfume Bad For You serves up nearly 60 videos in which content creators warn their followers against wearing fragrance. Without offering solid, scientific evidence, one asserts that “fragrance is basically a word that can hide up to 3,000 chemicals within it,” while another states that perfumes are “all pretty much toxic.” A common belief is that when sprayed on the skin, these “toxic chemicals” enter the bloodstream and cause an imbalance in hormones. As you might expect, these claims have collectively racked up millions of views. But is it all hot air or a genuine cause for concern? 
Perfume is meant to be a pleasure, not a source of fear, so as a self-proclaimed fragrance head, I put the question to registered toxicologist Rani Ghosh and cosmetic chemist Milan Scott — and I learnt a lot.
Lab-based studies that suggest fragrance ingredients can mimic hormones tend to use perfume ingredient doses far higher than what you’d ever spritz on your skin in real life.

Are perfumes safe to use on the skin?

Before we dive into the details, fundamentally, everything is a chemical — even water. That hasn’t stopped “clean” beauty enthusiasts from singling out a handful of perfume ingredients, though. First, phthalates, chemicals typically used to make plastics more flexible. In perfume, phthalates are often used to boost a scent's longevity. Some common ones include diethyl phthalate (DEP) and dimethyl phthalate (DMP). Second, nitro musks, a lab-created version of natural musk. 
Ghosh tells R29, “Some studies suggest [that these] fragrance ingredients may mimic hormones,” basically acting like hormones in the body, “but this isn’t the same as disrupting them.” What’s important, adds Ghosh, is that most lab-based studies tend to use perfume ingredient doses far higher than what you’d ever spritz on your skin in real life. Scott agrees, adding that it’s the dose that determines the risk: “Fragrances are usually included in formulations at under 1%, with phthalates potentially present in even smaller amounts,” she says. Scott points out that giving 100% of these ingredients to study subjects (often not humans) would clearly lead to inflated data that doesn’t match the actual concentration in perfume formulas. Since these ingredients are used in such tiny concentrations in perfumes, they’re considered safe for humans, says Ghosh.

Who determines the safety of perfume ingredients?

Reassuringly, Ghosh says that fragrance safety isn’t a solo mission — it’s a global collaboration: “The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) is an independent global organisation that sets rules for using fragrance ingredients safely, based on research from the non-profit group, Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM).” This institute conducts safety assessments, which are then reviewed by an additional independent expert panel for fragrance safety. Their deep dive covers substances that can harm fertility or the development of an unborn child, as well as other health concerns such as skin irritation, sensitisation and carcinogenicity (the ability to cause cancer). 
Ghosh explains that the International Fragrance Association takes all this data and creates its globally recognised standards: “These ban or restrict certain ingredients to ensure consumer safety,” says Ghosh. In fact, a handful of perfume ingredients flagged as risky — like certain phthalates — have already been restricted or banned in many countries, says Ghosh. “With 80% of global fragrances complying, it’s one of beauty’s most robust safety nets,” she adds. “This means you can trust that big brands are sourcing fragrances designed with your safety in mind.”

'When brands purchase fragrances, they’re already compliant with the latest science,' says registered toxicologist Rani Ghosh. With that in mind, you’re most certainly already using safe perfumes.

Are all perfume brands safe to use?

Ghosh says that you can rest assured that the top fragrance houses, which supply perfume blends to cosmetics manufacturers, all adhere to these standards: “When brands purchase fragrances, they’re already compliant with the latest science,” she explains. With that in mind, you’re most certainly already using safe perfumes.
If you live in the UK or the EU, there’s an extra safety net, says Scott: “[In the EU], fragrance allergens are regulated more tightly and certain ingredients have usage limits or are banned altogether.” In the US, Scott says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is beginning to tighten up its regulations with the introduction of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act. “This requires brands to identify any fragrance allergens in the ingredient declaration,” says Scott, but she adds that ingredients used in cosmetics have always been required to be safe for the intended use.

Can perfume be absorbed into the body and disrupt your hormones?

Besides those regulatory bodies keeping an eye on things, Ghosh points out that your skin is pretty great at shielding you from most chemicals, including fragrances. She mentions the 500 Dalton rule, a guideline in cosmetic and skincare formulation that relates to how ingredients are absorbed through the skin. “According to this rule, molecules larger than 500 daltons struggle to penetrate the skin barrier — and most fragrance ingredients fall into this category,” says Ghosh. “This means they stay on the surface where they belong rather than entering your bloodstream in significant amounts.” Considering that perfume is applied topically, rather than ingested or injected, this greatly limits your exposure, confirms Scott: “A healthy skin barrier does a great job at keeping things out of our systems,” she says.
Cosmetics regulators aren’t just looking at one bottle on your shelf — they’re thinking about the big picture, accounting for “aggregate exposure,” says Ghosh, which is much of a chemical you’re exposed to across all products you use. “Even if you use over 12 fragranced products daily, these [regulations] ensure you stay well below any risk thresholds thanks to conservative limits,” she says. 

Natural or essential oil-based fragrances aren’t inherently safer. Essential oils, like citrus oils, are particularly highly concentrated and can contain allergens and irritants.

Rani Ghosh, registered toxicologist

Do certain perfumes pose more of a risk than others?

Out of the thousands of ingredients that make a perfume, only a small handful ever raise eyebrows, says Ghosh. “Those ingredients are tightly controlled or replaced with safer alternatives, and while social media might amplify these risks, evidence-based regulation ensures your perfume is safe without the drama.” So while TikTok might be in a panic, your signature scent, as long as it’s from a reputable brand, is in the clear.
Are natural or essential oil perfumes better for you?

If TikTok is anything to go by, “natural” or essential oil-based perfumes are better for you than those containing chemicals like phthalates. But the experts say that this is a huge misconception: “Natural or essential oil-based fragrances aren’t inherently safer,” says Ghosh. Essential oils, like citrus oils, are particularly highly concentrated and can contain allergens and irritants. “These can cause [skin] reactions in sunlight,” explains Ghosh, like redness, burning, blistering and, eventually, hyperpigmentation. 
Unlike lab-made perfume ingredients, natural oils are a bit unpredictable and can vary wildly in composition, which makes them trickier to control for safety. The bottom line? Whether an ingredient is natural or synthetic, what matters is a smart formulation and solid regulation, not where it came from.

Can you still use your perfume?

Unlike the often boldly displayed cruelty-free symbol, perfumes don’t usually highlight that they’re IFRA compliant, says Ghosh, but she’s all for celebrating fragrance as a form of joy and self-expression: “Don’t let fear take that away!” she stresses. “Rest assured that decades of research and regulation have gone into ensuring your favourite scents are both indulgent and safe to use daily.” If you’re still concerned, Ghosh advises applying your perfume sparingly or focusing on your pulse points. “But know the science has been taken care of,” she reassures.
