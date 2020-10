"As a product formulator, whenever I hear the word 'natural' I wonder if natural also infers 'naturally derived'," said cosmetic chemist Nausheen Qureshi . "For example, glycolic acid is something that a natural skincare fanatic wouldn't use because of the chemical name, but it's derived from sugar cane," she explained. Some of the ingredients which are most often in the crosshairs are mineral oils, PEGs, parabens or, as Nausheen put it, "any long chemical name or any ' hormone-disrupting ingredient ' heard about from a non-peer-reviewed and non-scientifically credible source." Now, as a journalist and a good citizen, I think it is my responsibility to interrogate conglomerates and corporations when they tell consumers that something is safe, and many big scientific breakthroughs have started as tiny movements which snowball. What's important to remember is that lots of the blogs and influencers who try and claim that ingredients are unsafe have an agenda of their own to push: perhaps they're a business that offers 'clean' accreditation which they want brands to pay for, or perhaps they're trying to build their own personal brand or generate a fanbase for when they launch their own line.