I Used Only Vegan Beauty Products For A Week – This Is What I Thought

It’s not hard to find vegan makeup. Brands like Kat Von D, Hourglass and Chantecaille are all on board; in fact, I’ve been using some of their vegan products already. On Thursday evening I had casual drinks with my colleagues, so chose light makeup. I opted for The Body Shop’s All In One BB Cream , and was pleased to find that it covered my blemishes and lent my skin a dewy, radiant finish. I then added a touch of MUA’s Bronzed Shimmer Bronzing Powder , a vegan bargain at £4. At the start of the week, I had to put aside my usual brush collection, as many of them are made from animal hair, so I applied most of my makeup with my fingers or Chantecaille’s Cheek Brush . The synthetic bristles felt great on my skin but I can’t get over how pricey it is for a brush. I made a mental note to pop to Boots to pick up some EcoTools brushes, which are vegan and affordable. To finish, I applied Axiology's Instinct Lipstick . I loved the unique honey-caramel nude and how moisturised it made my lips feel – plus I received so many compliments! I’m currently checking out their other products, too.