In fact, a woman named Shelby Pagan posted a review of the liner from her hospital bed after a car accident(!). Despite spending eight hours in A&E, and crying off all her other make-up off, her Tattoo Liner remained intact. Shelby is fine by the way, she was hit by a passing car when she ran out of petrol the side of the road but walked away "relatively unhurt". She told Huffington Post that she used Beauty Counter Instant Eye Make Up Remover to get the eyeliner off.