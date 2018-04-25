We won't led a little runny eyeliner hold us back from living our best lives — whether that includes a rain-soaked makeout, an all-night dance party, or a four-hour This Is Us binge. But that doesn't mean we will ever stop looking for one that does keep up with us (and our sweat and tears) — and Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper just might be it.
With over 18,000 tags on Instagram, this liner certainly gets around. And, as the name suggests, it lasts forever (well, at least until later that night when you wash it off). It's fool-proof, budge-proof, and waterproof — and, yes, we mean in any climate. Just ask our friends in Malaysia, Nigeria, Chile, and Norway.
In fact, a woman named Shelby Pagan posted a review of the liner from her hospital bed after a car accident(!). Despite spending eight hours in A&E, and crying off all her other make-up off, her Tattoo Liner remained intact. Shelby is fine by the way, she was hit by a passing car when she ran out of petrol the side of the road but walked away "relatively unhurt". She told Huffington Post that she used Beauty Counter Instant Eye Make Up Remover to get the eyeliner off.
Ahead, we rounded up people wearing Tattoo Liner all over the world. It's proof that this stuff works for everyone — and a great reminder of just how transformative liquid liner can be. Some people go to town with thick, dramatic wings, while others use a lighter hand for a teeny, kitten flick. Whatever your style, this liner will back you up..