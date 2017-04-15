Story from Beauty

This Eyeliner Won't Smear In Any Weather — & We Have The Proof

Jen Anderson
We won't led a little runny eyeliner hold us back from living our best lives — whether that includes a rain-soaked makeout, an all-night dance party, or a four-hour This Is Us binge. But that doesn't mean we will ever stop looking for one that does keep up with us (and our sweat and tears) — and Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper just might be it.
With over 18,000 tags on Instagram, this liner certainly gets around. And, as the name suggests, it lasts forever (well, at least until later that night when you wash it off). It's fool-proof, budge-proof, and waterproof — and, yes, we mean in any climate. Just ask our friends in Malaysia, Nigeria, Chile, and Norway.
Ahead, we rounded up people wearing Tattoo Liner all over the world. It's proof that this stuff works for everyone — and a great reminder of just how transformative liquid liner can be. Some people go to town with thick, dramatic wings, while others use a lighter hand for a teeny, kitten flick. Whatever your style, this liner will back you up..
Ok so I have a little update, I'm on day 3 of using @swissclinic Skin Renewal treatment. I can already see a difference (trust me I am as shocked as you as I never really believe these things) My pores appear smaller, my skin is clearing up (from the allergic reaction a had not long ago) and my make up is staying on better, especially around my t-zone which is oily. Thank you to @hannahrosew2 and @kandhcomms for sending over- u r the best ? ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ For this look I'm wearing @kyliecosmetics Burgundy palette here, I genuinely love the palette more than I thought I would. The lips are also @kyliecosmetics, this is the Koko collection. I'm wearing 'Khlos' liquid lipstick with 'Damn Gina' lip gloss on top. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Lashes are by @prolinebydupe in the style 'Anna' - I have worn these 10 times so far and they still look brand new :) ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Eyeliner is by my fave @katvondbeauty ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @illamasqua foundation ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @urbandecaycosmetics concealer ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @nyxcosmetics_uk sweet cheeks blush palette and highlight palette ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @iconic.london liquid highlighter added to my foundation ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @gerardcosmetics slay all day ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @eylureofficial brow pomade ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @barrymcosmetics eye pencil ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ Massive thank you to @quizclothing for my top, earrings and choker ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ #mua #makeup #makeupartist #londonmakeupartist #louteasdale #katvondbeauty #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner #prolinebydupe #dupemag #udpro #urbandecay #nyx #nyxcosmetics_uk #eylure #barrym #iconiclondon #gerardcosmetics #illamasqua #undiscovered_muas #makeupblog #blog #blogger #makeupreview #makeupblogger #beautyblog #wakeupandmakeup #brian_champagne #annalingis

A post shared by Anna Lingis (@annalingis_mua) on

U.K.
Always find good angle peeps ? Makeup Details:- FACE Face Mist: @urbandecaycosmetics quick fix prep priming spray (new product from UD, you guys have to own this one!such a bae ?) Primer: @celebrityserumofficial Beyonce serum Foundation: @thebodyshop fresh nude foundation 020 Bali Vanilla Mixed with @zacosmeticsmy true white foundation Highlighter: @anastasiabeverlyhills X @nicoleguerriero glow kit in Forever Young ✨ EYES Brows: @maybelline fashion brows Shadows: @anastasiabeverlyhills Modern Renaissance Palette in Buen Fresco, Love Letter & Vermeer shades (will always be my fav when it comes to purplish mood ?) Liner: @katvondbeauty Liner Mascara: @eliantomalaysia X-treme long lash curl Lashes: @daiso_official lashes in Code A, Natural type CHEEK @canmake_official rose pink blush LIPS Vice Lip Creme @urbandecaycosmetics in 'Rapture' shade ? #beautyblogger #lifestyleblogger #foodblogger #MOTD

A post shared by Aimi Nursyameem Dato'Sohaimi (@aiminursyameem.sohaimi) on

Malaysia
Full face makeup after a long long time!? • • • • Face- @makeupforeverofficial #hdfoundation Concealer- @katvondbeauty #lockitconcealer Brows- @anastasiabeverlyhills #dipbrowpomade Eyeliner- @katvondbeauty #tattooliner Mascara- @tartecosmetics Eyeshadow- @anastasiabeverlyhills #modernrenaissancepalette Highlighter- @thebalm_cosmetics #maryloumanizer Contour- Burberry #stickcontour Setting powder- @morphebrushes Lips- @colourpopcosmetics #makeuppost #makeup #wakeupandmakeup #makeupobsessed #makeupbyme #instamakeup #motd #beauty #colorpop #colorpoplipstick #anastasiabeverlyhills #modernrenaissance #highlight #contour #wingedliner #blush #pink #tartecosmetics #burberrycontourstick #makeupforever #makeupforeverhdfoundation

A post shared by Shweta Khawanju (@shhwetakju) on

Australia
