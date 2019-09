While it is clear there there is a lot of scaremongering out there, general medicine consultant and aesthetician, Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme explains that there is some truth in chemicals and ingredients reacting with skin. Take methylisothiazolinone, for example. This is a preservative previously proven to cause skin reactions in those susceptible to sensitivity. For this reason it is no longer used in leave-on products, but can still be found in things like wash-off cleansers. "Sensitising of the skin happens when we put things on our skin that aren’t right for it," explains Dr Ejikeme. "If you have acne for example and you use too much of certain chemicals, your skin can become sensitised. But most of us have a healthy relationship with chemicals. We understand when they are working and also when to pull back." In short, it's worth re-evaluating your skincare routine if certain ingredients cause obvious allergies and skin reactions.