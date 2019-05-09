In fact, our skin does a pretty great job at keeping things out, as it is essentially a barrier. Confusion may occur when brands talk about skincare penetrating the skin but according to the experts, this is entirely different from absorption. "Penetration refers to whether or not the chemical penetrates the skin barrier, i.e. how much is available at the top compared to the bottom of the skin," explained Dr Mahto. "Absorption is where the ingredient has crossed the skin barrier and reaches the bloodstream where it can travel to other parts of the body. Should this happen, the body usually has important mechanisms to excrete what we don’t need. If it was possible to absorb things into our skin in a meaningful manner, we wouldn’t need injections or tablets."