By now, SPF should be a staple in your morning skincare routine – come rain or shine – but if you're thinking about trying something new or simply want to step up your skincare game for summer, look no further. Ahead, Dami Khadijah, R29's strategic partnerships and client services manager and self-confessed SPF-obsessive, has done all the legwork, having tried 12 popular SPFs to give her honest verdict.