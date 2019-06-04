Story from Beauty

12 Popular Sunscreens Tried & Tested On Dark Skin

Dami Khadijah, Jacqueline Kilikita
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
From mineral to chemical, there's no denying the power of SPF in protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays, subsequently keeping damage such as pigmentation, fine lines, burns and skin cancer at bay. But finding an SPF that is compatible with dark skin? Well, that's no mean feat.
Often, the ingredients that are so brilliant at shielding skin against UV can also leave behind an unsightly white cast, making darker skin looking more ashy and grey than glowy – not cool.
By now, SPF should be a staple in your morning skincare routine – come rain or shine – but if you're thinking about trying something new or simply want to step up your skincare game for summer, look no further. Ahead, Dami Khadijah, R29's strategic partnerships and client services manager and self-confessed SPF-obsessive, has done all the legwork, having tried 12 popular SPFs to give her honest verdict.
Related Stories
SPF Moisturiser Might Not Be That Effective
These Sprays Set Your Makeup & Protect Against Sun
We Know We Need It, But What Is SPF?

More from Beauty