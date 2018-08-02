I Tried $284 Worth Of Sunscreen On Dark Skin — Here's My Honest Opinion

If you'd rather not deal with hyperpigmentation, fine lines, or skin cancer in this lifetime, it is essential that you use SPF every day (yes, even when it's overcast or the temperature is below freezing) to protect yourself against the evils of UVA and UVB rays. But finding an SPF that is not only compatible with, but actually flatters dark skin? Well, that's no mean feat.
Often, the same ingredients that work to shield skin against the sun also leave behind an unsightly white cast, which can make deeper skin tones look more ashy and gray than radiant and glowy. Not cool.
SPF should already be a staple in your morning skin-care routine — again, rain or shine! — but if you're thinking about trying something new or simply want to step up your skin-care game for summer, look no further. Dami Khadijah, Refinery29 UK's strategic partnerships and client services manager and self-confessed SPF obsessive, has done all the legwork by putting nearly $300 worth of popular SPFs to the test. Her honest verdict, ahead...