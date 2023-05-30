“This self-tanner eliminates most everything I hate about self-tanner: It dries immediately, isn’t sticky, is colorless so there’s no transfer, and has no smell (that’s huge for me). As the name implies, it’s also a time-saver. Let’s say I'm meeting a friend for an early dinner and I want to be a little bronzed by the time I go out but didn’t tan the night before. In the morning, I spray this stuff on a mitt and buff it over my body, leave it there for 30 minutes while I’m doing other things, and then flash rinse it off. The tan develops throughout the day and I find the color to be super natural with zero streaks, which I’ve never experienced from a tanning water. I don’t really have to think about tanning anymore, which I love.” — MD