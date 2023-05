“It takes a lot for me to love a tinted moisturizer . I feel like I’ve tried so many and they either sit weird on my skin or the match is off. This foundation from Milk is the opposite of that — intended to be skin care that happens to have a bit of a tint to it. I am obsessed with this for those days that I’m not in Full Face but don’t want to be in No Face, either. Squalane works hard to plump and smooth skin tone, but this also has an SPF of 30, great for an extra layer of protection over my usual higher SPF. That number alone had my ears perked, but the fact this actually is a beautiful product on the skin helps a lot, too.” — AM