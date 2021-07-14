We Tested 6 Cream Blushes In The Height Of Summer. Here Are Our Reviews

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Let's be honest, up until recently, blush has had a bit of a bad rap. Or at least it's been gravely misunderstood. For many of us, blush seemed like a makeup relic for people of a, ahem, certain generation. Your mom and the nice elderly school librarian who hosted the annual Scholastic Book Fair (we know, we know, but we were young!).
But we're older now, and we've seen the error of our ways. I mean, what other beauty product can make you look as awake and glowy as if you just ran a 5k in just a few swipes of product across your cheeks? Plus, there are so many formulas to choose from — from the classic powders of our youth, to tints and stains, to sticks, and, the incredibly underrated cream blush.
Cream blush can be intimidating — it can be hard to apply, and doesn't always play well with oily or combination skin. But there's been plenty of innovations and new launches these past few years. Below, we've rounded up some of the buzziest in cream blushes, sharing our honest reviews and hot takes, so you can be prepped to have your best golden hour-inspired skin.
