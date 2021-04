TikTok’s Lipstick Blush Hack Is Ridiculous — But It Works

I started with bare skin except for a touch of a very light moisturizer ( Caudalie Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer ), as there were many layers of makeup to follow and my skin gets clogged easily. My lipstick of choice was the HIGHR Collective Lipstick in Chiltern for its intense candy-red pigment and creamy texture, thanks to lots of nourishing plant-based oils. (It stays put on lips, too.) It felt alien to draw all over my face with the tube, but even weirder when I worked it into the skin. I reached for the Clé de Peau Beauté High Coverage Foundation Brush , which is one of the best-quality blending brushes out there. The soft but sturdy bristles helped blend the lipstick easily, but I have to admit, it did take some work.