Boughetto Is The Unapologetic Black Beauty Aesthetic Inspired By Social Change

Boughetto carved out a space in the '90s and early '00s but saw a huge resurgence in 2020 and is arguably even bigger this year. As the lyrics from Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" – "classy, bougie, ratchet" – continue to fill every corner of TikTok, the boughetto beauty aesthetic has become a marker of social progress. In the wake of cries for an end to racial injustice following the Black Lives Matter movement came calls for accountability across the beauty industry. We found ourselves immersed in conversations about the harmful impact of microaggressions, for example, and unfairly stigmatizing the "loud, ratchet Black girl with the long nails and lashes". Since then, a shift has occurred. That Black girl has reclaimed those words and changed the connotations. A new and widespread understanding that different does not equal less than (or unprofessional, for that matter) has been born. Beauty has a new inclusivity mandate and it highlights the bold, unapologetic aesthetic that is boughetto.