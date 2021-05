The captured style sesh was one of many regular appointments McRoberson has in her mom's chair. "I mainly get my hair done by my mom for free because I'm her daughter," McRoberson says. "My mom does my hair, like, every month." This time, the style involves jumbo braids with wooden beads at the end. "I feel like hair and braids are a form of expression," Jaye says. "I teach my daughter that her hair is beautiful in all stages. It can enhance her beauty, but it doesn't define her beauty."