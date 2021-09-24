If you're a beauty enthusiast with a TikTok account, you'll know that the '90s are trending big time. Sleek bobs, thin eyebrows (yes, really) and matte skin are just a handful of beauty looks that are back with a bang but nothing is getting more hits than the '90s lip.
From ultra light nude to dark and brooding chestnut, natural lip colours inspired by the celebrities of the decade (think Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham) are everywhere. It all started with one product: Clinique's Black Honey lipstick. The semi-glossy, nude shade was propelled to viral status after Lord of The Rings fans discovered that Liv Tyler wore it during filming from 1999 to 2000. It has since sold out online as beauty lovers stock up on the shade. On TikTok, the hashtag #cliniqueblackhoney has 19.6 million views and counting.
The obsession has cemented our love for '90s-inspired nude lips, convincing brands to get on board the trend — and we had to try it. Ahead, R29 staffers and contributors put five '90s-esque shades to the test. Spoiler: you'll want them all.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.