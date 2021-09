From ultra light nude to dark and brooding chestnut, natural lip colours inspired by the celebrities of the decade (think Naomi Campbell Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham ) are everywhere. It all started with one product: Clinique's Black Honey lipstick. The semi-glossy, nude shade was propelled to viral status after Lord of The Rings fans discovered that Liv Tyler wore it during filming from 1999 to 2000. It has since sold out online as beauty lovers stock up on the shade. On TikTok, the hashtag #cliniqueblackhoney has 19.6 million views and counting.