Top model, philanthropist, and YouTuber Naomi Campbell has added a new title to her long resume: mom.
On Tuesday 18th May, the fashion icon revealed that she recently expanded her family when she uploaded an Instagram photo of her cradling a baby's feet in her hands.
“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell captioned the photo. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”
Campbell's friends and fashion peers were ecstatic at the announcement, flocking to her comments section to share their well wishes and congratulations.
Advertisement
"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day??" wrote fashion designer and friend Marc Jacobs. "How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."
"Omg!! Congrats mama," added Ryan Destiny, who played Campbell's TV daughter in FOX musical drama Star. "Love you!"
Fans of the supermodel may be pleasantly surprised by her new status as a mom, but Campbell has had kids on the brain for quite a long time — an interest likely strengthened by the many charitable efforts throughout her career that allowed her to work closely with children. In a 2020 interview with the Evening Standard, Campbell talked openly about her desire to become a mother when the time was right, through adoption or other means.
"I think about having children all the time,’ she admitted wistfully. "But now with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want."
Campbell has not disclosed any additional information about her daughter at this time.