The 5 Coolest Beauty Trends For Late Summer, By Glossier’s Makeup Artist

"This trend plays homage to blue hues, which can be super wearable and look beautiful on all skin tones," says Celia. "The trick is to find your blue. You might opt for an icy colour if you have a cool undertone or a bright, electric blue if you have a warm undertone. There are no rules, though, and this look is about having fun." It can be created in seconds, says Celia. She loves Glossier Skywash in Pool, £15, and blends from the inner corner to the middle of the eye, then underneath the lash line. "This is quick-drying and provides a great base to layer up for a cool blue. You can also add powder eyeshadow on top to create a vibrant pop of colour." Eyeshadow sticks are also super easy to use and can be blended quickly with your finger. Try Beauty Pie Wondercolour Cream Eyeshadow, £13.98 . Finish the look with a slick of lip gloss.