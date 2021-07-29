The 5 Coolest Beauty Trends For Late Summer, By Glossier’s Makeup Artist

With almost all restrictions lifted in the UK, this summer is shaping up to be much more social than the last — and makeup is back in a big way. After months of isolating in loungewear and forfeiting foundation for face masks, the beauty trend forecast has playful colours, innovative textures and creative designs in store, and no one knows more about that than Glossier's European makeup artist, Celia Burton.
Ahead, Celia predicts the five groundbreaking makeup trends that are going to dominate late summer, whether your beauty style is low maintenance and natural or a little more experimental.
Sky Pop
"This trend plays homage to blue hues, which can be super wearable and look beautiful on all skin tones," says Celia. "The trick is to find your blue. You might opt for an icy colour if you have a cool undertone or a bright, electric blue if you have a warm undertone. There are no rules, though, and this look is about having fun." It can be created in seconds, says Celia. She loves Glossier Skywash in Pool, £15, and blends from the inner corner to the middle of the eye, then underneath the lash line. "This is quick-drying and provides a great base to layer up for a cool blue. You can also add powder eyeshadow on top to create a vibrant pop of colour." Eyeshadow sticks are also super easy to use and can be blended quickly with your finger. Try Beauty Pie Wondercolour Cream Eyeshadow, £13.98. Finish the look with a slick of lip gloss.
Nineties Supermodel Sculpt
"This look is about working with the tones in your skin and the addition of bronzer to create an iconic, '90s-inspired makeup look," says Celia. "If you’re opting for peachy tones, use one product across the eyes, cheeks and lips to create a look which is tonally in tune. My go-to products are Glossier Skywash, £15, in Echo, Terra and Palm, which are more earthy tones for the eyes. Then, go in with Glossier Solar Paint, £17," which is a pearlescent liquid bronzer that gives the skin dimension. "Blend it to hug the cheekbones and sweep it across the forehead, nose and chin," says Celia. To contrast the dewy finish, try a matte lip. "I like Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick, £14, in Leo or Cake," says Celia. Also try VIEVE Modern Matte Lipstick, £19, which lends lips a velvety matte finish sans dryness.
Mono Blush
"Mono blush is simply a sun-kissed, healthy glow and it will forever be on trend," says Celia. "It’s a look which can easily be cheated — especially if you haven’t had the chance to get away — and it's all about creating a lit-from-within finish." Celia uses a dot of Cloud Paint, £15, on the apples of the cheeks and across the bridge of the nose, then sweeps the same shade across the eyelids. Tap on a little bronzer to warm up the skin further. "Apply this anywhere the sun would naturally hit the face," says Celia. "Think cheekbones, nose and forehead to create a warm glow." A swipe of tinted lip balm like Ultralip, £14, blotted with your finger makes for an instantly hazy, summery look, adds Celia. Also try By Terry's Hyaluronic Hydra Balm, £29, a lipstick-meets-balm which is sheer and nourishing, and Tata Harper's new Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush, £30.57, which lends skin a dewy, healthy-looking sheen.
Lo-Hi Maintenance Glamour
"This is the perfect low effort, high payoff makeup trend and is easy to recreate in just three minutes," says Celia. Take inspiration from this beautiful, simple look created by Emma Abrahamson. "It's great if you’ve just got in from a day in the sunshine and need a quick changeover for an evening out, as it requires minimum effort," continues Celia. It all starts with skincare. "On clean, bare skin, apply a few pumps of Glossier's Futuredew, £23, either all over or on cheekbones and nose for the ultimate juicy, dewy skin." R29 also loves Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops, £14.99, either applied directly on skin or mixed into foundation. It lends skin a candlelit glow while the reflective pigments blur blemishes. Dial up the glamour with red lips (Celia rates Generation G in Zip, £14, and MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Feels So Grand, £19, both bold poppy reds) and finish by simply curling the lashes.
Bold Freckles
Faux freckles are everywhere thanks to TikTok but Celia's trend prediction for festival season is the sequin kind. "This is inspired by the desire to express yourself more loudly with makeup and colour as we push out of lockdown," she says. "It's joyful and super easy to create. Using your choice of eco-friendly sequins, dab some Balm Dotcom, £10, where you’d like to apply your sequins or glitter. I like to place them high on the cheekbones and the bridge of the nose," where they tend to stick better. The rest of the look can be finished off with a flush of colour on the lips and cheeks, adds Celia. "I like to use Ultralip, £14, for this, it feels buttery soft and leaves a beautiful sheen." Also try Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, £10, which can double up as blush and eyeshadow.
