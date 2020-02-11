From 'skin work' to soft focus skin, if Instagram hashtags are anything to go by, the no-makeup makeup look has pipped cut creases and sharp contouring to the post as one of the most popular beauty trends.
Contrary to popular belief, however, you don't need to have flawless skin or a makeup bag bursting with 20 different products to nail the subtle, everyday look.
Ahead, three professional makeup artists reveal how to achieve natural makeup, whatever your skin tone, plus all the beauty buys (from mascara to blush) that'll get you there in minutes.