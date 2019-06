From coral to candy pink, there are heaps of blushes to choose from, but Kenneth always falls back on one hue in particular. "I always use the Kryolan Supracolor in Youth Red, £7.80 , which is basically the colour of blood," he explains. "This is a universal colour and suits everyone. Plus, it's really buildable. As it's a cream, I'd suggest lightly buffing this on to the apples of your cheeks with a fluffy brush . To make the rest of the base look more like skin, opt for a neutral bronzer which is free from shimmer particles. This cheek duo instantly warms and shapes the face without looking overly contoured." Kenneth recommends Marc Jacobs' O!Mega Perfect Tan Bronzer, £35 , with 13rushes Universal Do-It-All Face, £23 . Concentrate bronzer to the cheekbone and sweep the colour up to your temples for a subtle sculpted effect.