When it comes to highlighters, there's a whole universe of liquids, balms, and powders solely dedicated to amping up your skin's glow factor. Many of them are good, yes, but only a select few are great. Still, only one can be crowned the best, and according to a new market study by research firm The NPD Group, Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed can officially call itself the bestselling highlighter in the U.S.
I must say, the accolade is not undeserved. In addition to being one of the most highly-pigmented powder formulas money can buy, the texture is truly something else: Super-silky to the touch (yes, even for a powder), it possesses the magic ability to melt into skin and impart an otherworldly sheen. However, what truly sets it apart from the crowd is the fact that it's doing something that many other brands aren't — at least not yet: Offering shade options — 13 and counting — that are inclusive for a wide variety of skin tones.
As a mixed-race woman of colour, this is something that means a lot more to me than just being another pretty powder. My skin falls into the light-medium range, but my undertones are textbook olive; anything too pearly or silver-flecked immediately reads as Chalktown, U.S.A. — not exactly a great look. My personal go-to shades are Opal, a neutral gold that looks incredible on medium and tan skin, and its most iconic shade, Champagne Pop. Here's to having our glowiest summer yet.
