Charlotte Tilbury's New Glowgasm Collection Is The Best Thing Since Pillow Talk

Charlotte Tilbury has done it again: claimed all our coins in exchange for her luxe, gold-plated highlighter wands and ribbed lipstick bullets. Levelling up her already-iconic line of makeup, the Queen of Glow just dropped a shiny, new collection. And it's so good, we're predicting the quickest sellout since Gwyneth Paltrow and Amal Clooney both publicly endorsed Tilbury's best-selling rose-mauve lipstick Pillow Talk.
Per the brand's signature sexy, rock n' roll vibes, Tilbury titled her newest five-piece collection, Glowgasm — equal parts suggestive and euphoric. And if your spring makeup goals involve cheekbones with a post-sex flush, shiny and suntanned eyelids, and lips so plump and shiny they’d put a freshly-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut to shame, you’ll want everything.
Ahead, find a breakdown of the entire Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm collection, along with a timeline of exactly when each highlighter compact and cream eyeshadow will drop — and inevitably leave you £50 poorer, but glowier than ever.