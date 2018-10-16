Charlotte Tilbury Is Launching New Products At The 2018 Victoria's Secret Show

Can you think of a more fitting architect for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show makeup looks than the woman who created Pillow Talk lipstick and Rock n’ Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black? We’re talking about the Charlotte Tilbury, of course, who has just been confirmed as the chief makeup artist to create looks for the Victoria’s Secret Angels at the much-anticipated spectacle that marries live musical performances with over-the-top underthings (and, historically, not a whole lot of diversity).
Of course, it’s not just fittingly-named products that make Tilbury a choice pick for the gig: The makeup artist’s career is rooted in the supermodel ‘90s, having created her empire and aesthetic with glamazon looks that incorporate pouts painted your-lips-but-better shades, sultry, smoked-out eyes, and flushed cheeks that scream sex. What’s more, VS models themselves (including Gisele and Heidi) have helped inspire some of Tilbury’s best-sellers.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Darlings, my Bar of Gold Highlighter Palette, the SELL-OUT skin-gilding SENSATION is BACK in a MUST-HAVE trio! DIAL UP your GLOW by applying it to your cheeks, eyes and décolletage. ?? - - - #CharlotteTilbury #Highlighter #SummerMakeup #NewMakeup #BarOfGold #Summer #Glowing #Gold #GoldenLook #Beautiful #Love #Beauty
“I have worked at this incredible, legendary show before and the dreamy, gorgeous supermodels have inspired the beauty DNA for so many of my magical products – from the perfect pouts to glowing goddess eyes,” Tilbury said in a press statement.
View this post on Instagram
Darlings, get ready for ROMANCE with the LOVE EYES look from my new Stars in Your Eyes Palette. If you fell in love with my now- SOLD-OUT Pillow Talk Palette THIS is the look for YOU! ❤️❤️❤️ - - - #New #Beauty #Makeup #STARSINYOUREYES #LOVEEYES #POWEREYES #HAPPYEYES #CONFIDENTEYES #INSTANTEYEPALETTE #NEWPRODUCTALERT
So what beauty vibe will newly-minted Angels like Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot, and Kelsey Merritt (the first Filipino to walk in a Victoria’s Secret show) channel when stomping down the NYC runway? If we know Tilbury at all, it will include fare on brand for both the makeup artist and the lingerie brand: glossy lips, loads of lashes, and glowy skin that gives J. Lo a run for her money.
View this post on Instagram
Darlings, get this DAZZLING look using my NEW! STARS IN YOUR EYES PALETTE and SUPERSTAR LIPS in CONFIDENT!! Inspired by topaz-rubies and BOLD burgundy hues, this is perfect for the holiday season ? Get it now on charlottetilbury.com and at all my Beauty Wonderlands worldwide! - - - #LimitedEdition #Exclusive #CharlotteTilbury #SuperstarLips #StarsInYourEyes #New #NewMakeup #HolidaySeason #MustHaveBeauty
And if you want to cop the look for yourself, well, be prepared to watch with a wallet at arm’s reach: On the day of the show, the makeup artist plans to resurrect and release two previously sold out limited-edition products that will be used on the Angels to create their looks.
Advertisement