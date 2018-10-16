Story from Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Is Launching New Products At The 2018 Victoria's Secret Show

Erika Stalder
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage.
Can you think of a more fitting architect for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show makeup looks than the woman who created Pillow Talk lipstick and Rock n’ Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black? We’re talking about the Charlotte Tilbury, of course, who has just been confirmed as the chief makeup artist to create looks for the Victoria’s Secret Angels at the much-anticipated spectacle that marries live musical performances with over-the-top underthings (and, historically, not a whole lot of diversity).
Of course, it’s not just fittingly-named products that make Tilbury a choice pick for the gig: The makeup artist’s career is rooted in the supermodel ‘90s, having created her empire and aesthetic with glamazon looks that incorporate pouts painted your-lips-but-better shades, sultry, smoked-out eyes, and flushed cheeks that scream sex. What’s more, VS models themselves (including Gisele and Heidi) have helped inspire some of Tilbury’s best-sellers.
Advertisement
“I have worked at this incredible, legendary show before and the dreamy, gorgeous supermodels have inspired the beauty DNA for so many of my magical products – from the perfect pouts to glowing goddess eyes,” Tilbury said in a press statement.
Related Stories
Makeup Artist Val Garland Shares Her Smartest Tips
I Tried & Tested £70 Worth Of Primark Makeup
This Makeup Artist Is Changing The Game For POC
So what beauty vibe will newly-minted Angels like Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot, and Kelsey Merritt (the first Filipino to walk in a Victoria’s Secret show) channel when stomping down the NYC runway? If we know Tilbury at all, it will include fare on brand for both the makeup artist and the lingerie brand: glossy lips, loads of lashes, and glowy skin that gives J. Lo a run for her money.
And if you want to cop the look for yourself, well, be prepared to watch with a wallet at arm’s reach: On the day of the show, the makeup artist plans to resurrect and release two previously sold out limited-edition products that will be used on the Angels to create their looks.
Advertisement

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series