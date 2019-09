When Will The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Become Size-Inclusive?

More than 50 models have already been confirmed to walk in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (location TBD), 18 of whom will spread their "wings" for the first time. This weekend, it was revealed that Kelsey Meritt will become the first Filipino model to walk the runway, and Winnie Harlow, who didn't make the cut last year, will also make her debut. "Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days," Harlow wrote in an Instagram caption. "And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career." Duckie Thot also shared her good news, writing, "This moment means the world. Always believe you can do anything."