When you hear the words "Victoria's Secret hair," one image probably comes to mind: big, lush, shiny, smooth, long waves. The phrase is so widely recognized, some hairstylists even use it to describe their salon services. And while the look is certainly pretty, it's fundamentally problematic to define "sexy hair" in any one way. And it looks like Victoria's Secret is finally catching on to that.In a huge stride for the industry, Angolan supermodel Maria Borges walked this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wearing her short, natural curls for the first time. (In years prior, she wore long extensions — see below.) "I told my agent I wanted to walk in the Victoria's Secret show with my natural hair," Borges, who cut her hair into a TWA (teeny-weeny Afro) earlier this year, told Essence . "I was nervous, but I had to do it. When they said 'yes' I didn't expect it, but I was so happy!" Borges shared the moment on social media, posting on Instagram : "Tomorrow, this Angolan-born dreamer will be walking her 3rd #VSFS in a row, whilst rocking her Afro natural hair. All I can say is THANK YOU, I don't take it for granted!"