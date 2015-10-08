15 Times Natural Hair Slayed During Fashion Month

Seeing a model with her natural hair texture is like witnessing the supermoon. It only happens every once in a while, but when it does, it's a more than welcome sight. It's such a rarity, in fact, that Dominican model Lineisy Montero made headlines last season for bringing the Afro back to the catwalk. That many hairstylists are not properly trained to style models with textured hair has been a longstanding issue, too, and it's one of the reasons models with curls or coils are often sent down the runways with blown-out or straightened strands.
But lately, we've been seeing a shift. More and more models have been rocking their natural curls, coils, and kinks during Fashion Month. While it's not yet on the scale we'd like to see — white models still make up about 70% of the catwalk (which is a whole other conversation that needs to be had) — it's still refreshing. In honor of the changing times, we've rounded up our favorite natural hair moments from spring 2016. Click through to check out the models' hair in all its au naturel glory.
