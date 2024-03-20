The Unexpected Career Advice From R29 x SCAD’s Beauty Career Fair

As a beauty and fragrance student at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), I always wonder what beauty actually means to people in the industry and what inspires them and keeps them motivated. What’s the hype? And, in such a competitive industry, how do you stand out for being yourself? Personally, my passion for beauty and fragrance stems from their unique ability to evoke emotions and create lasting impressions. Exploring this field allows me to blend science, artistry, and culture, while contributing to enhancing people’s lives through sensory experiences.
Luckily, I had the chance to listen to some industry experts at Refinery29 x SCAD Present: Next In Beauty, where I gathered plenty of advice, motivation and tactics to keep beauty as a career, and also excel in it. Here are my favorite tips.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Euphoria’s Donni Davy on why you should always say yes
Donni Davy, the cofounder of Half Magic and head makeup artist of Euphoria, was the keynote speaker at Next In Beauty. She emphasized the value of embracing opportunities, big and small. “I began my career by answering make-up ads on Craigslist and doing plenty of very small jobs. I took each job very seriously, even if I was doing makeup for corporate office headshots, or working on a student film which needed glam, natural, whatever kind of makeup. I started working on many of the short films that they eventually lead to my first ever feature-length film with Barry Jenkins.”
Davy also talked about learning to be more comfortable in front of the camera and crowds. It must be unbelievable for Davy’s fans that the owner of such a bold brand could be nervous to talk in front of an audience. She resisted making beauty tutorials for a long time, but says “getting out of your comfort zone is the best thing you can do on a daily basis."
Tatcha’s Daniel Martin on finding your point of view
Daniel Martin, global director of artistry and education for beauty brand Tatcha and Meghan Markle’s makeup artist, recounted how he found his point of differentiation as a makeup artist. He told students about a portfolio review during which a designer told him, “Your work is beautiful but I don’t see what makes you you."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“The designer’s review was a light bulb for me, ” says Martin, noting that it made him realize that his favorite look to create is no-makeup makeup. He added: “You should have a unique point of view that makes you unique to your craft.”
Felicia Leatherwood on challenging yourself
Celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, who works with Issa Rae and Lenny Kravitz, brought Refinery29’s YouTube Hair Me Out series to life, captivating the student audience with her expertise and creativity. Leatherwood crafted a stunning red carpet look in less than an hour, while imparting invaluable advice to aspiring hairstylists. She also left students with her mantra of continual self-improvement. “I love competing with myself.”