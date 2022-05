This moisturiser is the most expensive product in the UK range but I can't deny that it's brilliant. It does exactly what it says on the tin and makes tight skin feel as soft as silk. So much so, it's now a staple in my AM and PM skincare routine after cleansing, misting and applying hyaluronic acid serum. A 5p-sized dollop goes a long way to moisturise skin without leaving behind a greasy trace. I'm very sensitive to breakouts and usually end up with lots of spots when trying something new. Not with this. It's a great option for those with oily and combination skin. Plus, it sits beautifully under makeup. It is slightly fragranced, though, so bear that in mind if you're not keen on scented products