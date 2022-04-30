Follow a UK beauty editor through New York and they're very likely to pay a visit to two places before anywhere else. First of all, CVS, to pick up drugstore gems like Differin (a spot-busting cream that you can't get over the counter here) and anything by makeup brand Physicians Formula. The second stop has to be Sephora. The store is home to hundreds of classic brands but you can bet they'll make a beeline for the aisle that houses Tatcha. (Cue intense stockpiling.)
The Japanese skincare collection has made a name for itself as a cult favourite over in the US — and for good reason. Not only is every single product totally shelfie-worthy but there's a focus on traditional and effective Japanese ingredients like fermented rice water (revered in skincare and haircare right now) and green tea (an antioxidant, which protects skin from environmental nasties like pollution). Don't just take our word for it, though. Tatcha has amassed heaps of celebrity fans including Selena Gomez (who recently called the Dewy Skin Cream "yummy"), Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.
@daninicholls Not an ad, I’m just a big mouth and had to spread the news. Hit me up @Tatcha x @SPACE NK 🤍 #skincareroutine ♬ Lo-fi hip hop - NAO-K
With that in mind, you can probably imagine the excitement among skincare obsessives when Tatcha announced that it will be arriving in the UK on 4th May at www.tatcha.co.uk, and at Space NK stores nationwide on 9th June. If you're London-based, there's even better news. This week Tatcha threw open the doors to a Space NK pop-up store on James Street in Covent Garden, which will stick around for a couple of weeks before the official online launch.
So what can you expect? Tatcha will arrive with a total of 18 products, a mix of moisturisers, cleansers, serums and treatments, including:
The Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish: Classic, The Rice Polish: Gentle and The Rice Polish: Deep, The Essence, The Silk Cream, The Texture Tonic, The Water Cream, The Clarifying Clay Mask, The Dewy Serum and The Dewy Skin Cream, Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, Violet-C Brightening Serum, Indigo Overnight Repair, The Kissu Lip Mask and Gold Spun Camellia Lip Balm, The Silk Powder and, finally, Original Aburatorigami Blotting Papers.
That's a lot of products so you'd be forgiven for not knowing where to begin. A caveat, though: Tatcha isn't the most affordable brand. Prices start at £11 for blotting papers and hit the £115 mark for moisturiser. So what's worth your hard-earned money? I'm a skincare obsessive (who often takes an extra case on New York trips just to stock up on skincare). Here are all the products I want you to know about.
This moisturiser is the most expensive product in the UK range but I can't deny that it's brilliant. It does exactly what it says on the tin and makes tight skin feel as soft as silk. So much so, it's now a staple in my AM and PM skincare routine after cleansing, misting and applying hyaluronic acid serum. A 5p-sized dollop goes a long way to moisturise skin without leaving behind a greasy trace. I'm very sensitive to breakouts and usually end up with lots of spots when trying something new. Not with this. It's a great option for those with oily and combination skin. Plus, it sits beautifully under makeup. It is slightly fragranced, though, so bear that in mind if you're not keen on scented products.
I thought essences, toners and face mists were useless until facialist Joanna Czech told me otherwise. The star ingredients in this product are amino acids, which make proteins — and they strengthen the skin barrier, helping it to function healthily. It absorbs in seconds and primes skin to better receive whatever you want to apply on top, whether that's a serum or a moisturiser (or both). My only gripe? The bottle is really hefty and not great for travelling so I've decanted it into a plastic spritzing version and use it like a face mist before serum and moisturiser. I've noticed that my skin feels softer and less tight. If your beauty budget is a little lower, try PURITO Fermented Complex 94 Boosting Essence, £22.90.
This is the first Tatcha skincare product I ever bought in New York and when I got to the bottom of the pot, months later, I felt bereft. I started using it because no moisturiser could quench my thirsty, flaky, winter skin. Happily, this worked instantly. Not only does it make skin feel incredible (soft, hydrated and smooth) but it makes it gleam — perfect if you're into dewy, glassy skin trends. Better yet, it's non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores).
This skin mist (basically a spray-on moisturiser) is both TikTok-viral and beloved by countless beauty editors. Ingredients like glycerin and squalane moisturise skin deeply and a handful of oils contribute to the glow. I like to use it to revive my makeup throughout the day but if your skin is on the very dry side, you could layer it underneath a more substantial moisturiser.
Alongside the Camellia Cleansing Oil, £45, this is the only cleanser making its way to the UK for now. I'm not sure it's strong enough to exfoliate skin effectively but it does make for a nice morning and evening face wash. On combination with water, the rice powder transforms into a foam that feels creamy and gentle. A little goes a very long way and I love that the lid protects the powder contents from water if you're taking it into the shower with you. I do acknowledge that £60 is on the expensive side, though! If you're after a more affordable alternative, try DHC Face Wash Powder, £12.
If you have oily or combination skin that's prone to breaking out, I think you'll like this moisturiser. It's oil-free but that doesn't mean it's not nourishing thanks to the addition of moisturising and hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. The Dewy Skin Cream and The Silk Cream leave behind a little bit of a glow but this one's a bit more matte if you don't like being shiny throughout the day.
Last but not least, you've got to try this mask if you have chronically dry lips like I do. You can apply as little or as much as you like — a dab throughout the day or a thick layer before you go to bed. Star ingredient allantoin is soothing and protecting, while squalane is highly moisturising. Together they make chapped, flaky lips a lot softer after just one go. It's a bit like the famous Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, £19.
