Tatcha has amassed heaps of celebrity fans including Selena Gomez (who recently called the Dewy Skin Cream "yummy"), Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston. The Japanese skincare collection has made a name for itself as a cult favourite — and for good reason. Not only is every single product totally shelfie-worthy, but there's a focus on traditional and effective Japanese ingredients like fermented rice water (revered in skincare and haircare right now) and green tea (an antioxidant, which protects skin from environmental nasties like pollution). Don't just take our word for it, though.
Tatcha has a lot of products so you'd be forgiven for not knowing where to begin. A caveat, though: it isn't the most affordable brand. Prices start at $18 for blotting papers and hit the $277 mark for moisturiser. So what's worth your hard-earned money? I'm a skincare obsessive (who often takes an extra case on New York trips just to stock up on skincare). Here are all the products I want you to know about.
Tatcha The Silk Cream, $180
This moisturiser is really expensive, but I can't deny that it's brilliant. It does exactly what it says on the tin and makes tight skin feel as soft as silk. So much so, it's now a staple in my AM and PM skincare routine after cleansing, misting and applying hyaluronic acid serum. A tiny dollop goes a long way to moisturise skin without leaving behind a greasy trace. I'm very sensitive to breakouts and usually end up with lots of spots when trying something new. Not with this. It's a great option for those with oily and combination skin. Plus, it sits beautifully under makeup. It is slightly fragranced, though, so bear that in mind if you're not keen on scented products.
Tatcha The Essence, $157
I thought that essences, toners and face mists were useless until Bella Hadid's facialist Joanna Czech told me otherwise. The star ingredients in this product are amino acids, which make proteins — and they strengthen the skin barrier, helping it to function healthily. It absorbs in seconds and primes skin to better receive whatever you want to apply on top, whether that's a serum or a moisturiser (or both). My only gripe? The bottle is really hefty and not great for travelling so I've decanted it into a plastic spritzing version and use it like a face mist before serum and moisturiser. I've noticed that my skin feels softer and less tight.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $102
This is the first Tatcha skincare product I ever bought in New York years ago and when I got to the bottom of the pot, months later, I felt bereft. I started using it because no moisturiser could quench my thirsty, flaky, winter skin. Happily, this worked instantly. Not only does it make skin feel incredible (soft, hydrated and smooth) but it makes it gleam — perfect if you're into dewy, glassy skin trends. Better yet, it's non-comedogenic (i.e. less likely to clog pores).
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $72
This skin mist (basically a spray-on moisturiser) is both TikTok-viral and beloved by countless beauty editors. Ingredients like glycerin and squalane moisturise skin deeply and a handful of oils contribute to the glow. I like to use it to revive my makeup throughout the day but if your skin is on the very dry side, you could layer it underneath a more substantial moisturiser.
Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic, $97
I'm not sure that this is strong enough to exfoliate my skin effectively but it does make for a nice morning and evening face wash. On combination with water, the rice powder transforms into a foam that feels creamy and gentle. A little goes a very long way and I love that the lid protects the powder contents from water if you're taking it into the shower with you. I do acknowledge that $97 is on the expensive side, though!
Tatcha The Water Cream, $102
If you have oily or combination skin that's prone to breaking out, I think you'll like this moisturiser. It's oil-free but that doesn't mean it's not nourishing thanks to the addition of moisturising and hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. The Dewy Skin Cream and The Silk Cream leave behind a little bit of a glow but this one's a bit more matte if you don't like being shiny throughout the day.
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask, $42
Last but not least, you've got to try this mask if you have chronically dry lips like I do. You can apply as little or as much as you like — a dab throughout the day or a thick layer before you go to bed. The star ingredient allantoin is soothing and protecting, while squalane is highly moisturising. Together they make chapped, flaky lips a lot softer after just one go.