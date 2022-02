According to TikTok's skincare enthusiasts, if you use a hyaluronic acid serum in your routine, there's a good chance you're applying it all wrong. In a video which has amassed 170.2k pairs of eyes, influencer @rocio.roses let her followers in on the best way to apply hyaluronic acid serums to get rid of a parched face — and it's not on dry skin. "Alright, I'm going to help every single baddie on this app with dry skin," said Rocio. "If you have dry, flaky, dehydrated skin, you have to, have to, have to use hyaluronic acid. If you have, and it did not work, you probably used it wrong." Rocio goes on to explain: "You have to put moisture back into your face, whether it's water or a facial spray like this one," pointing to Heritage Store Rosewater with Glycerin, $17.67 . Rocio spritzes her face and asks: "Why do we do this? Because hyaluronic acid holds 1000x its weight in water. It is a humectant, so it will hold the water molecules on the surface of your face to keep you nice and plump, hydrated and dewy." In other words, hyaluronic acid needs moisture to work — and it isn't just TikTokers who agree.