Can TikTok’s Reverse Skincare Hack Banish Dry Skin? I Tried It

I asked Dr Alexis Granite , consultant dermatologist for CeraVe, if there is any real, long-term benefit to reversing your skincare. Her honest answer? "No," she told me. "The only potential results may be visual. If you're putting moisturiser on and then you're putting toner on, the liquid in the toner will be sitting on top of the moisturiser so it would look more hydrated and dewy. Aesthetically, it can be a trick to have a more dewy complexion for that evening or if you're going out. But in terms of the benefits to your actual skin, it's probably very little." As a rule of thumb, products should be applied from the thinnest to the thickest texture to ensure they absorb properly — for example, toner, followed by serum, followed by moisturiser (and SPF in the daytime ). Dr Granite said it doesn't make much scientific sense to put a thinner product over something that is thick and expect it to work. She suggests it's unlikely that the thinner product will get into the skin and make a difference as the thick product may act like a barrier.