Frozen Cucumber Is Replacing My Jade Roller, Thanks To TikTok

Sure, some TikTok hacks are faddy, but this felt incredible. Unlike jade, quartz or amethyst rollers which can squeak or snag on skin, the cucumber glided so easily. It was so soothing and relaxing, I closed my eyes and imagined myself undergoing a pro facial for a couple of minutes. While it didn't do anything to brighten up my skin (and is unlikely to after just one go), it did help soothe my swollen lips, cheeks and eyes, and reduced a couple of red spots ever so slightly. The difference isn't much to shout about, though.