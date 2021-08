There's one main reason why hair tends to frizz up in the summer. Innersense organic beauty educator Anyea Garrido explains, "When it's humid there is a lot of moisture in the air, and because hair is porous, it absorbs the humidity." This then causes the hair to swell and break away from its shape, says Anyea. "This is because the heat and the humidity is constantly pulling water out of your hair." L'Oréal Professionnel's UK editorial ambassador Adam Reed adds that our hair can be extremely sensitive to humidity and frizz, which only heightens in the summer because of the higher humidity levels in the air, while Anyea says that hair that is damaged or excessively dry will be affected the most.