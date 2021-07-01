Skip navigation!
Beauty In A Tik
Beauty In A Tik
This Cheap TikTok Hack Transformed My Dry Lips
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test.
Beauty
I Tried TikTok’s Fake Tan Lip Liner Hack & It Blew My Mind
Jacqueline Kilikita
17 minutes ago
Beauty In A Tik
TikTok’s Frozen Beauty Blender Hack Made My Pores Disappear
Jacqueline Kilikita
21 hours ago
Beauty
I Tried TikTok’s ‘Wet Skincare’ Hack & My Skin Has Never ...
Jacqueline Kilikita
22 hours ago
Beauty
This Beauty Tool Is The New Jade Roller & It Made My Dull Skin Glow
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty In A Tik
TikTok’s Rainbow Contour Hack Is So Good, I’m Ditchin...
When it comes to TikTok makeup hacks, the more absurd they are, the more viral they tend to go. Recently, the app’s beauty lovers were obsessed with
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty In A Tik
TikTok’s Glasses Concealer Hack Is Ridiculous But It Banish...
I’ve tried my fair share of ridiculous TikTok beauty trends. There was the lipstick blush trick (which works in theory but I think I went overboard),
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
I Tried TikTok’s Jade Roller Foundation Hack & Here’s...
Many of TikTok’s makeup hacks are game-changers. Take the eyeshadow brush trick that pulls together perfect eyeliner in seconds, or how purple blush
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty In A Tik
I Tried TikTok’s Purple Blush Hack & I’ll Never Go Ba...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
I Tried TikTok’s Lube Makeup Primer Hack & The Results Surp...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
This Hack Has Gone Viral For Fixing Broken Nails, So I Had To Try It
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
TikTok’s 10-Second Eyeliner Hack Is So Easy, You’ll N...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
This DIY Hack Has Gone Viral For Removing Dark Circles, So I Had ...
Another week, another viral TikTok hack that claims to have transformative powers over common skin gripes. While some aren’t that effective (repurpos
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty In A Tik
I Made TikTok’s Rice Water Facial Toner & It’s Perfec...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Nails
I Tried TikTok’s Viral French Manicure Hack & It Actually W...
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Tried 5 Viral TikTok Beauty Hacks — & These Are The Results
This time last year, I too was a naysayer. “Turn that tack-tick off,” I’d say to other millennials trying to get in on Gen Z’s favourite so
by
Hatti Rex
Beauty
Frozen Cucumber Is Replacing My Jade Roller, Thanks To TikTok
Not much beats a professional facial experience that is tailored to your specific skin needs, whether that’s acne, hyperpigmentation or chronic redne
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
I Tried TikTok’s Viral Frizzy Hair Hacks & There’s On...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
Why People On TikTok Are Using Glycolic Acid As Deodorant
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
I Tried TikTok’s ‘Perfect Ponytail’ Hack & It&#...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
I Tried 5 TikTok Hacks For Reducing Dark Circles & There’s ...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
TikTok’s Homemade BB Cream Is So Good, It Replaced My Found...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
TikTok’s One-Minute Ponytail Hack Made My Hair Look Twice A...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
I Tried TikTok’s One-Minute Messy Bun Hack & I’ll Nev...
by
Jacqueline Kilikita