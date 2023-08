The 242 Rule Promises Your Best Ever Makeup. Here’s Proof It Works

I know what you're thinking: It's not groundbreaking. And you're right. According to TikTok's makeup artists and beauty obsessives, though, it's the perfect formula for achieving glowy, natural makeup in 10 minutes or less. 'Formula' is the key word here. I welcome a quick, easy and effective method of application, one I know will make me glow and, more importantly, make me appear more awake when I sleep through my alarm. While the exact products you opt for are down to personal preference, the 242 makeup rule usually follows the same recipe: a lightweight foundation or skin tint , concealer, bronzer and blush for your base; a neutral eyeshadow and mascara on the eyes; lip liner and lip gloss on the lips.