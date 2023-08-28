The 242 Rule Promises Your Best Ever Makeup. Here’s Proof It Works

The 242 rule is wholly uncomplicated but my makeup instantly looked better. I can't put my finger on it; perhaps it's the bronzer layered over the blush (the ultimate glow-enhancing combination) or simply that my signature winged liner was becoming a little tired (and maybe even making my eyes look smaller). The thing about the 242 makeup rule, however, is that it doesn't leave much room for creativity. Sure, you could swap the neutral eyeshadow for something filled to bursting with glitter or opt for a bold lip rather than sheer and glossy. All in all though, it's pretty formulaic.