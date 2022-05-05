I Tried 6 Skin Tints So You Don’t Have To (& There’s A Clear Winner)

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Forget tinted moisturiser or serum foundation. If TikTok's beauty enthusiasts are right — and they're always ahead of the trend curve — skin tints are set to become the viral makeup product of the summer.
With an enormous 48 million views on the app to date, skin tints occupy a cosy space between a light-coverage foundation and your most hydrating skincare product. The feel? Featherlight. The finish? Super natural. Unlike heavier base products, tints allow skin to look like skin while very subtly tucking away any gripes you might have, such as redness, scarring or breakouts.
With the rise of minimalism makeup, you might be looking to ditch your full-coverage foundation for something more comfortable — and a skin tint is the answer.
I tried six trending skin tints so you don't have to — and there's a clear winner.