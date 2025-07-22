I Did My Own Wedding Makeup. It Was The (Second) Best Decision I Made

Looking back on it now, doing my own makeup was easily one of the best moments of my wedding day. I fell in love with beauty watching my mother do her makeup day after day, and having her by my side on one of the biggest moments of my life was incredibly special. I feared that I’d get nervous or stressed — if there was one occasion where I’d falter with liquid eyeliner, it would be my wedding — but that couldn’t have been further from reality. All the practice paid off, and I felt muscle memory kick in as I blended my shadow and carefully set my complexion.