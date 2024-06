8 Rhode Blush Dupes To Shop While We Impatiently Wait For Australian Shipping

If you're at tapped in to the beauty world (and the fact that you're here tells me that you are), you would have seen Rhode's latest launch: a range of cute little Pocket Blushes There are six shades in the range, each with adorable names like 'Sleepy Girl' and 'Toasted Teddy'. They have a balmy texture, add plenty of pigment to the cheek, and have a skin-like finish. "The formula is exactly what I look for in a cream blush ," says Sara Tan, Refinery29's Beauty Director. "[It] goes on smooth, delivers a ton of pigment, blends nicely into my skin, and gives me a natural flush (not too dewy and not too matte)."