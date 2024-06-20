8 Rhode Blush Dupes To Shop While We Impatiently Wait For Australian Shipping

All linked products are independently selected by our editors, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Though it might be hard to believe in 2024, some international beauty brands still don't ship to Australia. But it's not like we're short of options for products to shop, with retailers like Mecca, Sephora and Chemist Warehouse all delivering enough options to last us 100 lifetimes.
Every so often, though, a new product launches and whips us into enough of a frenzy to hit "add to cart" — only to realise that there is no shipping option for Australia. The most obvious example is, of course, Rhode. Hailey Bieber's beauty brand is easily the most viral brand of 2024, and while other social media-famous brands like Glossier and Rare Beauty are now readily available to Aussie beauty lovers, Rhode is one that still evades us.
If you're at tapped in to the beauty world (and the fact that you're here tells me that you are), you would have seen Rhode's latest launch: a range of cute little Pocket Blushes.
There are six shades in the range, each with adorable names like 'Sleepy Girl' and 'Toasted Teddy'. They have a balmy texture, add plenty of pigment to the cheek, and have a skin-like finish. "The formula is exactly what I look for in a cream blush," says Sara Tan, Refinery29's Beauty Director. "[It] goes on smooth, delivers a ton of pigment, blends nicely into my skin, and gives me a natural flush (not too dewy and not too matte)."
But the fact still remains, they do not ship directly to Australia. Of course, if you're a big lover of blush, you can always pay for shipping via a third party postal forwarding service, but having recently completed the process ourselves to secure the Rhode phone case, the process isn't cheap.
To ease the disappointment, we've compiled a tight edit of a few blushes with a similar texture and finish that you actually can shop in Australia as we all impatiently await Rhode's arrival.
