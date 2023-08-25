14 Viral Beauty Products You Can Shop At Chemist Warehouse

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If there's one thing we can trust to happen when we shop at Chemist Warehouse (besides getting overstimulated by the chaotic colour palette, shelving layout and signage) it's that we're always sure to find some top-notch, affordable beauty products.
It has everything you need and then some, stocking household name drugstore brands like Maybelline, CeraVe, Garnier, Bioderma, La Roche-Posay and MCoBeauty to the hilt. Plus, a heck of a lot of the viral beauty products you'll see on TikTok. Try as we might, we have yet to find a beauty supply store that offers discounts like our local Chemist Warehouse does.
We've scoured through the store's impressive catalogue of beauty products and selected a handful of our favourites — ahead, 14 beauty products we think are always worth a repurchase whenever we stop by a Chemist Warehouse.