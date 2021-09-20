8 Viral TikTok Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Recipes, pranks, dangerous challenges... there’s no rhyme or reason as to what will go viral on TikTok. And just like everything else on the app, the beauty side of TikTok is a weird and wonderful world where the opinions are as unfiltered as they come. So when millions of users are waxing lyrical about the wonders of a specific product, we’re all ears.
Whether it’s a new product, a revived favourite, or an old product used in a new way, there’s plenty of recommendations out there, and we’ve all killed a few hours exploring the latest trending hack and succumbed to purchasing (express shipping and all) on the ‘perfect’ tinted moisturiser only to be left with the sting of buyer’s remorse. Luckily, we’ve been there too. More times than we’d like to admit.
So to offer a helping hand in filtering out the buys that aren’t worth your attention and hard-earned dollars, we’ve compiled our favourite TikTok beauty finds, and where to get your hands on them. Read on for the best viral products across makeup, skin and hair care to come out of beauty TikTok.