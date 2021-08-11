Our Editors On The Fashion Purchases That Still Haunt Them

We all have them. The shameful fashion purchases that live at the back of our wardrobes and the dark, hidden depths of our memories. For some, it’s their extravagant Year 11 formal dress, for others, it’s a trendy designer item that lost its appeal after a short stint in the spotlight.
For our editors, the reason behind their regret varies — an evolution of their personal style, uneasiness around the ethics of its production, or its lack of functionality.
But instead of trying to forget about these regrettable pieces (and sadly, lost moolah), I’ve asked my fellow Refinery29 Australia coworkers to open up about the purchase that haunts them the most. And boy, did they deliver.
