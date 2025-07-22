How To Wear A Blanket Scarf Without Looking Like You’re Napping
For people who aren't die-hard blanket scarf loyalists already, the main hurdle lies in the fact that a big, thick, fabric doughnut around your neck is more appealing in theory than actual practice. While it might seem great (It's so warm! It's like a long-lasting hug! You can use an actual blanket!), when you actually end up winding your throw blanket around your neck, you feel more like Linus than Leandra.
But there's a trick to looking like you're rocking a blanket scarf (instead of just a blanket) and it's all in exactly how you're wrapping things up. Take a look at this slideshow to see blanket scarves worn right, and then see if you and your living room throw can't work things out.