18 Throw Blankets That You’ll Always Want To Snuggle Up In

Curling up on your couch or armchair on a winter night is made that much cosier (and definitely warmer) when you have a throw blanket to snuggle into. Whether you opt for something a little lighter or a hardcore wool blanket, having that extra layer is going to make a huge difference on cold nights.Throw blankets also happen to be one of the most underrated ways to liven up your living room or bedroom. From bold colours or something more muted, a throw is an easy way to add vibrance, depth and texture to your space. Warmth and decoration? We're in!