18 Throw Blankets That You’ll Always Want To Snuggle Up In

Australia is recording some of the coldest winter days we've seen in a long time, and I think we're all feeling it. When the inside of our own living rooms can sometimes feel even colder than outside, what are we supposed to do? The answer: get a throw blanket.
Curling up on your couch or armchair on a winter night is made that much cosier (and definitely warmer) when you have a throw blanket to snuggle into. Whether you opt for something a little lighter or a hardcore wool blanket, having that extra layer is going to make a huge difference on cold nights.
Throw blankets also happen to be one of the most underrated ways to liven up your living room or bedroom. From bold colours or something more muted, a throw is an easy way to add vibrance, depth and texture to your space. Warmth and decoration? We're in!
Ahead, we've pulled together a list of 17 incredible throw blankets that will suit every kind of home and purpose — from mohair to cotton, temperature regulating to lightweight, we've got all your blanket bases covered!