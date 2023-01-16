11 Apartment-Approved Sofas For Your Cosy Abode

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Finding the perfect sofa for your living room is hard. Finding the perfect sofa that actually fits your teeny tiny living room is even harder.
Finding the perfect sofa for your living room is hard. Finding the perfect sofa that actually fits your teeny tiny living room is even harder.
Trust me, I've spent hours of my life trekking through infinite scroll sites, right clicking on sofas that scream "chic" yet "in my budget".
After narrowing down my options, I inevitably become disgruntled at the fact that, unless I put a hole in my wall, the sofa just won't fit. It's why my first port of call is to scroll down to the dimensions of a piece and ensure I'm not looking at any couches over two metres wide.
So here, we've gathered some of our favourite small sofa options that work with, and not against, your compact (or shall we say cosy) living room.