9 Easy Cardio Dance Videos You Can Do In Your Living Room

Thanks to the internet, there are tons of free dance workouts on YouTube that you can do in the comfort of your own home. Some are tutorials for specific music video choreography (Bieber's "Sorry," for example), but others are just made up on the spot by a choreographer, and they're all really fun. Swallow your pride, find a space to jump around in your house, and follow along to these dance cardio videos. A 5, 6, 7, 8...