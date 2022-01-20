9 Easy Cardio Dance Videos You Can Do In Your Living Room

When I think about the school dances I've been to, most of my memories are of running around drenched in sweat like an insane person on the dance floor. I was living and working out really hard accidentally. Classical dance techniques are art forms that take years of training, but luckily, dancing like nobody's watching can be just as good of a workout and doesn't require a formal education or even a dance floor for that matter.
While these sort of cardio aerobic dance moves may not score you a date, they are just as effective, which is great if you hate running or cardio in general. There are tons of boutique fitness studios that offer cardio dance classes but with the continuing threat of Omicron, we're turning our attention to online instructors.
Thanks to the internet, there are tons of free dance workouts on YouTube that you can do in the comfort of your own home. Some are tutorials for specific music video choreography (Bieber's "Sorry," for example), but others are just made up on the spot by a choreographer, and they're all really fun. Swallow your pride, find a space to jump around in your house, and follow along to these dance cardio videos. A 5, 6, 7, 8...